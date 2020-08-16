Bridget Jean (Hanifan) Selmi

Jean was born November 21, 1931, in Fallon, Nevada, the third child of Maurice M. and Elizabeth M. Hanifan. Jean was raised on the Hanifan farm in the Saint Clair district in Churchill County, Nevada, and was quite adept at farming and household chores. Her parents provided a loving, family-oriented, and active Catholic life.

After graduating from Churchill County High School, Jean attended the Reno Business College studying bookkeeping and business operations.

Jean married Robert Bob Farley and they purchased a home in the Reno area. Jean went to work for Nevada Sea Food in 1956 performing general office duties. After several years of hard work and perseverance, she purchased the company. The business operated quite successfully for over 60 years in spite of being flooded twice at their Sparks location.

Bob passed away in 1969, but Jean was able to endure that tragedy and continued to operate the business and live her life fully. She soon met and married Frank Selmi, the love of her life. She continued to operate the seafood business while Frank was part owner of Blue Ribbon Meats.

In her earlier years, Jean snow skied and later played golf almost weekly. She and Frank had many wonderful trips combining their golfing interests with travel. They were members of Hidden Valley Country Club and Camel Back County Club enjoying golf during the day and dinner and dancing on the weekends.

Although she was not blessed with children, Jean was very involved with her siblings’ families and her 17 nephews and nieces. She was also a caring stepmother to Frank’s children Gary and Stacie Selmi.

Jean employed several family members in the business while they were attending college. Her niece, Brenda Reynolds, became partners in the Nevada Sea Food operation. Brenda and Jean’s relationship was very much like a mother-daughter as was her relationship with Stacie Selmi.

Her winters were spent in Scottsdale, AZ, and summers in Reno, NV. Jean was a devout Catholic and was involved in the Catholic Church in Reno, NV, and in Scottsdale, AZ. Walking the neighborhood daily, she recited the rosary. She was very proud that her nephew, Mark Hanifan, became a Catholic priest and is presently pastor in Lovelock and soon in Gardnerville.

On July 29, 2020, Jean passed away in Reno, NV.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and three siblings, Kevin, John, and Joan.

Jean is survived by her brothers Maurice (Georgia) Hanifan of Fallon, NV, and Phillip (Carol) Hanifan of Minden, NV, and sister-in-law Starlene Hanifan.

Private family services were conducted at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fallon and the entombment took at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery in Reno.

Jean will be severely missed by her family and friends for all the wonderful and kind things she has done for and with them.