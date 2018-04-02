Bunny Pascal (please don't call her Ruth) passed away on March 27, 2018, at the age of 86, although you'd never ask a lady her age.

Her love of animals, the ocean, travel, and her family was evident throughout her life. Bunny's unique sense of humor was equally disarming and endearing. She was fiercely independent, had an opinion about almost everything, and ensured that you were aware of both.

Born in Highland Park, Illinois, Bunny moved with her family to Southern California in 1957. She worked in the trucking industry for 35 years before retiring to Carson City in 1989.

Bunny will be greatly missed by her daughter Cathy, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren Jennifer, Robert, and Laura, as well as great-grandchildren Avery, Kieran, Cooper, Merritt, and Wyatt.A rosary and informal celebration of Bunny's life will be held Wednesday, April 4, 6:00 pm at Walton's Chapel of the Valley at 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City, Nevada. Bunny was a longtime member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

A funeral mass in her name will be held Thursday, April 5, 10:00 am at 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nevada.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (https://www.aspca.org/).