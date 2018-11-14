Carleen Francis Payne

August 6, 1934 ~ October 18, 2018

Born on August 6, 1934 in the Black Hills of South Dakota, passed away on October 18, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada after a lengthy decline due to dementia.

She was preceeded in death by her parents Ronald and Alice (Hoagland) Schmele of Cupertino, California, her first husband of 18 years Alfred Silva of Carson City, Nevada and her second husband John Payne of Carson City, Nevada.

Carleen leaves behind three children: Nancy Silva Sutton (Daniel Sutton) of Granite Bay, California, Brett Silva (Connie) of Lincolnton, North Carolina, Karen Silva Hamlin of Dayton, Nevada and grandchildren: Maciel, Cole, Isabelle, Lilli, Logan, Emily, Hailey and Jonathan and great grandson Wyatt. She also leaves behind a brother Ricky Schemele (Traute) of Aptos, California and Hoagie Schmele (Ro) of Palo Alto, California.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Sierra Place, her residence of the last two and a half years, as well as the care she received from Wanda and A+ Hospice .

A private celebration of life will be held next summer.

Donations may be made to The Petal Connection (www.thepetalconnection.org ) which supplies small floral bouquets to hospice patients.

