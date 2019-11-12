Carmela Anne Porcella Inman

Carmela A Porcella Inman Feb 16, 1958 – Nov 8, 2019

Carmela A Porcella Inman passed unexpectedly on November 8th, 2019.

Carmella was born Feb, 16th, 1958 on Long Island, New York.

She was born to the late Roger Porcella and Audrey DeLuca Porcella.

She is survived by her husband William Inman who was the love of her life, Mother Audrey DeLuca Porcella, Brother Roger Porcella and wife Karen, sister Marybeth and husband Brad, 5 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Rosary will be held at Saint Anns in Dayton on Nov 18th, 6pm. With funeral Mass the following day Nov 19th at 11am, with a light lunch to follow all are welcome.