September 6, 1927 ~ November 25, 2018

Life long resident of Fallon, Carmen Bell, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018. She was born in Fallon on September 6, 1927 to Marcelino and Eladia Erquiaga, the youngest of eight children. Carmen has spent her whole life in Fallon, attending Churchill County Schools.

Carmen wore many hats during her lifetime. She married a rancher, Bill Bell. Together they farmed many acres of ground, raised Santa Gertrudis Cattle. and Carmen grew a huge garden every year. In her earlier years, Carmen worked for Deal, Evans and Recanzone, a group of attorneys in Fallon. She went on to be the secretary for Mike Evans when he became the City Attorney. Carmen took a job at the Sheriff's Department, the beginning of a career that lasted for over 25 years. She was an active member of the Cow Belle's Club, being named Cow Belle of the year in 2013.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Pilar, Trini, Joe, Infant sister Mary, Tony, and Louise; husband Bill; and daughter Irene McCuskey.

Carmen is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Bell and son-in-law Bill McCuskey.

On Friday, December 7th, 2018 from 1 pm to 4 pm there will be a branding of the casket. Any relative-friend-Cow Belle, that has an iron, bring it to The Gardens on Friday. The family would love to have as many brands as possible on the casket.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at St Patrick's Catholic Church,850 W. 4th St in Fallon, visitation at 10 am, Mass at 11 am.

The family would like donations to be made to Churchill County Museum or CAPS in memory of Carmen.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406, 775-423-8928.