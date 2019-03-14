Carol Beeson Cronenberger

November 7, 1937 – March 14, 2019

Born to Harold and Evelyn Beeson in Oroville, California, Carol spent her childhood in the hard scrabble lumber camp of Grays Flat in the Feather River Canyon and later in Marysville, where Harold continued his life's work as a sawmill planer. The Beesons moved to Reno in 1951, where Carol graduated from Reno High School in 1955 and the University of Nevada Reno in 1959.

Also in 1959, Carol married Gordon "Gordy" Cronenberger, and the two began their 59 year adventure together. While living in Eureka, California, they welcomed two daughters, Loni and Wendy.

The Cronenbergers returned to the eastern Sierras and settled in Carson City in 1970, where Carol distinguished herself as a 1st grade teacher, receiving the "Light of the Education" award in 1988 and again in 1999. Carol retired in 1999 after teaching most of her career at Bray Elementary School.

Carol often said, her "bags are always packed!" Whether short trips to visit family, or frequent ocean cruises, Carol loved to travel. She enjoyed the splendor of creation and watching people. In her later years, she regularly enjoyed her mornings at the pool, summer Saturdays at the farmers market, Sunday brunch, and visiting her daughters and their families.

Carol was always polite and considerate. She had a ready laugh and a very quick wit, usually at Gordy's expense. Carol had a soft spot for animals of any kind, especially babies. She loved Carson City, and was delighted to make it her home for the past 49 years. Carol was a faithful and devoted wife, mom, and mother-in-law, and an extraordinary grandma. She was kind and gracious, and always a good neighbor.

Surrounded by family, Carol passed away peacefully in her home of 46 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold (1979) and Evelyn Beeson (2000), and older sister Beverly Stenson (1997). Survivors include, husband Gordy Cronenberger of Carson City, daughter Loni (Cronenberger) and Rob Holley of Dayton, NV, daughter Wendy (Cronenberger) and Les Rispens of Belgrade, Montana, and grandchildren Daniel, Caleb and Anna Holley of Dayton, and Samantha and Kassidy Rispens of Montana. Surviving family also includes sister-in-law Patricia Chase, nephew Steve Chase, and nieces Karen Riley, Julie O'Leary, Peg Navarette and Jennifer Dankers.

A gathering of close friends and family will be held at the Cronenberger home on Tuesday, March 19th at 2:30 in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol Cronenberger may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 639 Isbell Rd, Ste 240, Reno, NV 89509.

Our sincere gratitude to St Mary's Hospice program for their incredible support and caring staff.