December 18, 1928 – February 10, 2018

Carol Shull, of Fallon, NV. passed from this world on Feb. 10, 2018. She is in the loving arms of our Lord and multiple family members and her beloved husband, Farrell O. Shull, who all pre deceased her.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alton and Myrtle Priscilla and was the 4th of 5 children.

In her early years while married to her 1st husband, Aron Baer, she lived in Murray, Utah; Hawthorne, NV; Las Vegas, NV; Green River and Rock Springs, Wyo. They finally settled in Sparks, NV.in 1959, where she worked as a Keno Writer for the Nevada Club and Harolds Club.

She met and married her second husband, Farrell Shull in 1975 and in 1980 they ventured to Indianola, Utah where they had a little farm. In 1995, they moved to Fallon and enjoyed their home, garden, yard and acquired many friends. Carol continued to live there after Farrell passed, until just a few months ago. They loved to travel throughout the U.S.; enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, but mostly they cherished spending time with family and grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter, Sharon Stoneman (Rick) of Reno; son, Ted Baer (Tammy) of Sun Valley; step-daughter, Janis Baer Olsen (John) of Sparks; step-son, Jerry Baer (Paula) of Reno; Step-daughter Sherry Nelson (Glen) of Newark, Ca., Grandsons Jeff Coppa, Sutter Creek, Ca.; Scott Coppa, Reno; Chris Teglia (Tehah), Elk Grove, Ca.; Grand-daughters, Annie Vasquez McDermott (Mike), Orland, Ca.; Tammy Teglia, Antelope, Ca. and multiple great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carol was an active member of the LDS Church in Fallon and developed many, many wonderful friendships.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 23rd at 1 p.m. at the LDS Church, 750 West Richards St., Fallon, NV 89406