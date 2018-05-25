August 26th, 1949 – May 12th, 2018

Gravesite services for Carolyn Kay Silva 68, of Fallon were held on May 18th, 2018 in Hawthorne.

Carolyn was born on August 26th, 1949 in Springfield, Illinois to Russell and Pat Smith.

Carolyn left this life on May 12th, 2018 in Fallon after a long battle with cancer.

Her survivors are son David Justen and wife Shannon of Indiana, daughter Patty Thyne of Hawthorne, brother Steve Smith of New Mexico, grandson Dwayne Bostic of Hawthorne, grand daughter Camryn Justen of Indiana, great

grandson Aiden Bostic and great grand daughter Addison Bostic of Hawthorne and many cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Arthur Silva, daughter Jessica Justen, her parents, sisters Debbie and Pam and grandson Kenny Bostic.