Carolyn Patricia Haven

Sep 13, 1932 ~ Mar 19, 2019

Carol, 86, of Carson City, NV passed awayÂ at her home.

She was born on September 13, 1932 in Fresno, CA to Andrew and Maria Latona. She had four children with her husband Robert who passed in 1969. She later met her life partner, Jim Dunn, and moved to Carson City and began volunteering at the OACC thrift store working with mentally/physically challenged individuals. She soon became a regular and was offered a job that she continued for over 20 years until the last month of her life. The customers, staff and workers gave her such joy!

She is survived by her four children Sharon (Tony) Field, Robert Haven, Alicia (Michael) Goddard, of Carson City, and John (Carol) Haven, of Lake Stevens WA; granddaughters, Sarah (Kevin) Crofton, Emily (Pete Morris) Field, Jessica and Hannah Goddard, Melissa (Kevin) Crawford and Amy Haven; 2 great grandchildren and her loyal dog Chip. She was preceded in death by Jim Dunn and her brother,Â Richard Latona.

Family and friends are invited to A Celebration of Life Mass at St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church on April 5 at 11:00am, 3000 N Lompa Lane, Carson City.

If you wish remembrances in her name of cash, volunteer time, or donations of unwanted items donate to the OACC thrift store, 930 Corbett St, Carson City