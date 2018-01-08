Carrie S. Montana

June 5, 1958 – January 6, 2018

Born June 5, 1958, Carrie lost her courageous battle against cancer on January 6, 2018. She was born in Denver, Colorado to Bernie and Barbara Herbaugh.

Carrie graduated from Alameda High School in Lakewood, Colorado but made her home in Fallon for the last 25 years with her husband, Steve, of 41 years. She was a loving wife and mother.

She is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother, husband, Steve, and daughter, Jessica, and several aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:00 pm at The Gardens Funeral Home.

In lieu of gifts, please feel free to make a donation to a local animal shelter in Fallon, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928