Catherine G. McGregor

Catherine G. McGregorMay 3, 2018

May 3, 2018Catherine G. McGregor, 93, died May 2, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766.