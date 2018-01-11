May 27, 1952 ~ January 11, 2018

Cathie Elane Adams, age 65, died January 11, 2018 at Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon.

She was born May 27, 1952 in Marietta, Georgia to John Robert and Dorothy Mae Martin Berryhill, and had lived in Fallon since 1996, coming from Lodi, CA.

Cathie was a homemaker and a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon in 2013 and her son, Danny Raymond in 2014.

She is survived by her sons, Jackie (Lorinda) Raymond and Billy (Nicole) Raymond and daughter, Malia (Ross) Foley, all of Fallon; son, Steven Raymond of Arkansas; 1 brother, 3 sisters; and many grand and great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life was held on January 14, 2018 at Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon.