Cathryn E. Bober 1940 ~ 2019

Cathryn Elizabeth Bober was battling cancer when she passed away at her daughter Helene’s home in Sacramento after having moved there from Carson City late October 2018. A Home Hospice Team cared for her there the last couple of months along with her two daughters.

Cathryn was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on October 23, 1940 to Herbert and Ardyce Winkler.

Cathryn obtained a degree in Education and taught grade school in Arizona for two years before moving to Lake Tahoe to be a grade school teacher. There she met and married husband of 20 years, George Bober. Together they raised two daughters, Helene and Ardyce Bober. Cathryn was also employed throughout the years at Harrah’s, Harvey’s and Caesar’s casinos and in later years enjoyed her part time singing gigs with the Heart and Fire Trio throughout the Sierra Nevada region. Cathryn was a substitute teacher for 25 years in the Carson and Tahoe regions and a part-time Walmart greeter in Carson City.

In earlier years, Cathryn was involved in senior citizen volunteer work, the Lake Tahoe Community Choir and the Hope Lutheran Church.

Cathryn is preceded in death by father Herbert Winkler, husband George Bober and sister Helene Albrecht.

Cathryn is survived by daughters Helene and Ardyce Bober and grandchildren Xaniesha, Tyana and Alphoneso Thomas. She is also survived by mother Ardyce Winkler, nieces and nephew Cathy, Anne, Amy and Matthew Albrecht.

A small, intimate service will be held at the Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd in South Lake Tahoe on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00pm.

If you would like to make a donation, please send flowers through Thran’s Flower Shop in South Lake Tahoe.