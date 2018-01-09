October 3, 1944 ~ January 6, 2018

Cecil E. Crandall, 73, of Carson City passed away at home with his wife and daughter by his side on January 6, 2018. Cecil was born October 3, 1944 in Boynton, OK to Roy and Seleta (Naumann) Crandall.

He graduated from Yerington High School in 1962 and served in the US Navy from July 1962 to January 1970 making two round the world cruises while serving in the Vietnam Conflict.

Cecil was married April 27, 1969 to Karen Menesini in Carson City. He was a Transportation Analyst Supervisor for Nevada Dept. of Transportation for 30 years. Cecil was a member of Inliners International, Bonneville Nationals, Inc., American Legion Post 4 and USS America Veteran's Assn., and a volunteer youth soccer and softball coach for many years.

A lifelong SF Giants fan and a dog lover, Cecil crewed at Bonneville Speed Week for 12 years, and for 5 years raced his own 1940 Chevy at Bonneville. In 1992 he broke the one-way land speed record going 137.529mph, but the old Chevy did not have it for the return run of setting a new record.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Seleta Crandall; and nephew Rich Lyon.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen of Carson City; daughter Dyan (Montie) Twining of Dripping Springs, TX; sisters, Zoe (Ben) Hines of Winnemucca, NV, and Pat Lyon of Eureka, CA. Also, grandchildren, Courtney (Daniel) Cogan of Houston, TX, and Olivia, Cassandra and Nathan Twining of Dripping Springs, TX; 6 nieces; 5 nephews; 9 great nieces; and 5 great nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11:00 am at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City, NV.

A reception immediately following at The Plaza Event Center, 211 E. Ninth St., Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to D.A.W.G Rescue – PO Box 1850, Gardnerville, NV. 89410 (dawgrescue.com), Canine Rehab Center & Sanctuary- 555 US Hwy 395 N, Washoe Valley, NV. 89704 (crcgiveslife.org) or a charity of your choice.