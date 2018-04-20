Celebration of Life for Ann Peoples

Ann was married to her high school sweetheart, Glen Peoples for 49 years. Glen and Ann successfully owned two 7-11 Stores in Carson City for 32 years.

Ann lived her life to the fullest. She cherished her daughter Laura and son-in-law Bryan. She loved spending time with them and her friends. She also loved volunteering her time to the Carson Tahoe Hospital Auxiliary, recently as the raffle/drawing "energy producer" and was a past President. She also loved Lake Tahoe and her frequent visits to Cliché at Harrahs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Glen Peoples and her precious son Michael Peoples.

We want everyone who loved her as much as we do to come and celebrate on Saturday April 28th, 2018 from 2pm – 4pm. We also want to invite all that loved Glen and Michael to attend. Plus, anyone who knows Ann through her daughter is invited.

We will be at her favorite restaurant Glen Eagles, located at 3700 N. Carson St., Carson City. Please come and celebrate her with us and share your favorite memories. We will have lots of laughs, cry some tears and dance for Ann! Let's Celebrate a life well lived!