Celebration of Life for Lisa Ann Wetzel

Please join us on May 26th as we celebrate Lisa Ann Wetzel. Service will be at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave, Gardnerville.

We welcome you to join us after the funeral service for a memorial at Stodick Park, 1414 Toler Ave, Gardnerville. For your comfort please bring a lawn chair. We will have finger foods and sweets. If you are able to bring your favorite appetizer or dessert to share, it would be appreciated. No obligation.

https://wonderfullife.com/of/lisa-wetzel/funeral/ (Please text or call the number below to advise what you are bringing so we can plan accordingly) (775) 790-1882