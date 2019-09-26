Celia Alice Coe Keele

February 23, 1927 – September 24, 2019

Earth loses, heaven wins – again. Celia graduated from mortal to angel. She died as she has lived: her way with love and a determination few of us are capable of. She rarely complained and kept her sense of humor to the end.

Celia grew up in Boulder City, NV. She met and married Earl Keele while at college in Reno, NV. She lived 24 years in Northern Nevada, then lived 30 years in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands and spent the last 20 years in Fallon.

She and Earl served 2 18 month missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One in the Isle of Mann and one in Papua, New Guinea.

Those who knew her, knew of her many talents. Those who didn’t know her, would not believe us if we were to list them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nate and Blanch Coe; brothers, Harold, John, Vic and Bert;sisters, Esther Pease and Dorothy Strattin;

and son, Virgil Wayne Keele.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Keele; children, Kathie (Ricky) Thompson, Don (Cherie’) Keele; Ron (JoAnne) Keele; Roxanna (Rob) Martell; 17 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren and a sister, Zina Alves.

Visitation will be held on Thursday Sept 26th, from 7-9 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home 505 Rio Vista Drive in Fallon.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27th at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 750 W. Richards St. in Fallon with burial to follow in the Churchill Public Cemetery.