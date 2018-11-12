March 18, 1929 – November 7, 2018

Celiene Veronica Boudreau Saathoff passed away on Nov 7, 2018, She was 89 yrs old and a resident of Carson City for 56 yrs.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah March18, 1929. She was a good American, loved God, Country and Family.

She enjoyed good food, good music, good conversations, reading and beautiful flowers. She enjoyed gardening, loved cats and gave many stray cats a home. The love of her life was her Saint bernard dog named Brandy. She gave donations to charities for cats and dogs. She was very patriotic and gave to the military also.

She loved her family, especially her grandkids and was very grateful for everything. She did not need much to be happy. She kept her life simple and always tried to have something to look forward too.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Saathoff in 1993, a son Patrick Saathoff in 2011, a daughter Catherine in 2016.

Among her survivors are Gail Saathoff Mauer of Carson City, Tim Saathoff of Reno, and Lee Saathoff of Carson City, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

There will be a burial service at Lone Mountain Cemetery on November 17, 2018 at 10:00 am.

In place of flowers please donate to you favorite Humane Society.