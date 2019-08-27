Charles Alexander Campos June 25, 1996 ~ August 24, 2019

Charles Alexander Campos passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada at age 23. Leaving his daughter Caidynce Campos and siblings,Curtis Newbury, Ashley, Ethan, Tony and Cailyn Campos. His parents, Danny Campos and Connie Rains-Hamlett and his two bonus parents, Jojo Myers-Campos and John Hamlett. His grandparents Charles and Lisa Rains. Preceded in death by his grandparents Ronald and Shirley Campos.

Alex was born in Apple Valley, California on June 25, 1996. His family moved to Carson City in 1998, where he was raised. During his earlier years of life, he attended Carson High School; however, he graduated from Pioneer High School. Alex received his diploma after a few years of hardwork and commitment, an accomplishment he was very proud of, among other ones.

Alex had a passion for music and it became something he wanted to pursue for the rest of his life. During his discovery in this talent, he began to share music with anyone who would listen and because of this, we are now left with his heartfelt lyrics and songs for all to hear. His memory and his art will live on forever.

A beautiful young man, with a heart of gold, a contagious laugh and wonderful soul is who he was and will be remembered as, his light will never fade.

We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Alex, Saturday, August 31 at 1:00 P.M. at Centerpoint Church. Located at 100 Breakwater Dr. Dayton, NV 89403.