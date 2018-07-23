July 28, 1956 ~ July 22, 2018

Charles Everett "Bert" Miller tragically passed on July 22, 2018. Bert was born in Fallon, Nevada, on July 28, 1956, to Charlie Gardner and June Baird Miller.

A longtime Fallon resident, he graduated from Churchill County High School in 1975 and afterwards graduated from Utah Technical College.

Bert married LuDene Jacobsen in the St. George LDS temple on October 15, 1981. They built their life in Fallon, Nevada, where Bert served as a member of the Fallon Churchill Fire Department for 35 years and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Bert was a devoted father, grandfather, friend, and colleague.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Norma.

Mourning the loss of this great man are his wife LuDene; son Michael (Amanda); daughter Heidi (Ian); and son Brian (Traci); as well as grandchildren Alyssa, Zachary, Clara, Aaron, and Jaxson.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 26th from 5-7 p.m. at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon

Funeral services with be Friday, July 27th at 10 a.m. with viewing at 9:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 450 N. Taylor St in Fallon.

Burial will follow at the Churchill Public Cemetery.