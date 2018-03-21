Charles Kelly Fulks

November 27, 1943 ~ March 17, 2018

Chief Petty Officer ATC Charles "Chuck" Fulks, 74, died peacefully in Banner Churchill Community Hospital on March 17th, 2018. A veteran who served his country in the Navy for 23 yrs.

Chief Fulks was born on November 27th, 1943 in Decatur, MI to James and Viva Fulks. In 1961, he joined the Navy where he lived to serve until the year 1988 when he retired from the military and settled in Fallon, NV. However, Chief Fulks was never too far away from serving his country as he then began working as a Supervisor for BURNS Security for NAS Fallon and then as Range Scheduler for NSOC for NAS Fallon for the remainder of his career.

Chief Fulks was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving family man.

He is preceeded in death by both his parents, brother Danny and JD, and sisters Fran, Jean, Ellen and Vickie.

He is survived by his son Jim, wife Cynthia and their children, Domonick and Cerena; Warren, wife Lori and their children Amanda, Marissa, Julie, Brandon, Andrew and Brian; Chuck and his children Dylan, Charles, Mackenzee, and Josh; remaining grandchildren Billy, Benjamin and Lucas; sisters Marie, Kay and Nickie and brother Jim.

A Celebration of Life will take place on March 26th at the American Legion, 90 North Ada St. Fallon, NV at 2pm. It will be a pot luck for all friends and family to share stories and celebrate the life of Charles K. Fulks.