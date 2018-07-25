March 30, 1928 ~ July 23, 2018

On July 23, 2018 our beloved husband, father and "Grampie" Charles Elbridge Parker, 90, of Fallon, Nevada passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Charles was born March 30, 1928 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Robert Calvin Parker and Georgiana Fulkerson Parker.

In 1931, a family friend and engineer, Mr. Page, suggested to Robert Parker that he move his family to McKeeversville, Nevada to work on the construction of the new dam on the Colorado River. The Parkers were among the first families to move to McKeeversville, where they lived in a tent.

When Charles was 17, he joined the US Navy. While stationed in Southern California, he met his wife Patricia Pate, who was the sister of Bobbie Pate, one of his Navy buddies. After a short courtship, they were married and returned to Boulder City, where Charles served as a pipe fitting apprentice at the dam and he and Pat began their family.

Charles worked as a pipe fitter all over the world, from the Middle East to Puerto Rico to islands in the Pacific and South Africa. But even though the family traveled extensively, they always kept a home base – first in Southern California and later in Northern California. He was a proud member of The United Association of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters since 1953.

In 1991, Charles retired to Fallon, Nevada where he took up gardening and made his own desert "oasis". He loved his home and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving, hardworking family man with a sweet

tooth and a great sense of humor.

Charles was the youngest sibling and last surviving member of his original family. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Parker. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Pate Parker; son, Charles Parker (Nancy); and daughter, Linda Parker Gomez(Jesse); grandsons, Richard Parker and Andy Parker; granddaughters, Heidi Mathews, Corrine Jones and Julie Plunkett and 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at the Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Hwy in Fallon, Nevada Friday, July 27th from 1:00 – 3:00pm.

There will also be a graveside service for the family Monday, July 30 at 9am in Boulder City, Nevada, where he'll be laid to rest.