Charles William Mendonca April 20, 1932 ~ January 6, 2020

Charles William Mendonca, 87, born on April 20, 1932 in Hollister, California, passed away January 6, 2020 in Fernley, Nevada. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Mendonca and Louise Velho, brothers, Joseph and Curtis Mendonca, and Manual Joey and Frankie Thomas.

He is survived by his brothers, Dan Mendonca and John Thomas, sisters, Lois Acquistapace (Gene) and Erma Vigna, sons, William and Cliff Mendonca, daughters, Cynthia Miller (Todd), Rhondalyn Bishop, Selena Clark and Crystal Boesen (Randy), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Raised in a large Portugese family, Charles was beloved and known for his positive demeanor and infectious laugh. Charles worked as an electrical engineer for many years. He was proud of his military service during the Korean War and remained close to his ex-wives Katherine and Dorothy.

A grave-site service to take place on February 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Northern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.

