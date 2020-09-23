Cheryl Lynn Crews

Provided Photo

Devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.

Cheryl passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Viola Bauer.

She is survived by her brother Kenneth Bauer (Maria) of Elk Grove, California. Her daughters Denise Bauer, Julie Roes (Mike) and sons Donald Gibson (Natasha) and Michael Gibson (Melissa). Grandchildren Ryan, Kailie, Dylan, Brayden, Cambry, Saylor; great-grandchildren Kayden and Kamden all of Carson City, Nevada.

She will be missed and forever in our hearts.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California.