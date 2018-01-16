June 23, 1932 ~ January 11, 2018

Chester Owen Ferrel, 85, passed away on January 11, 2018.

Chet was born to Veronica (Snyder) Ferrel and Edward Ferrel June 23, 1932, in Hawthorne, Nevada. Chet grew up in Fallon, Nevada, and graduated from Churchill County High School in 1950.

He then enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. Chet then settled in Fernley, Nevada, where he married Mary Hamlin Ferrel in 1955.

After several years as a carpenter, he and his brother Roger founded Fernley Building Supply, and Chet and Mary operated their business until 1979. He then teamed up with his son Kwen to form Ferrel Construction, where he continued

to work, saying he never wanted to retire.

Chet will be remembered for his many contributions to the Fernley community, which include being a longstanding member of the Fernley Volunteer Fire Department, serving on the North Lyon Fire Protection District for 50 years, Fernley Improvement Club, Fernley Chamber of Commerce, securing and developing parks and, along with Mary, rescuing the Fernley Depot.

Chet is predeceased by his wife Mary; brothers, Joseph Ferrel, James Ferrel, Ralph Ferrel and Arthur Ferrel; and sisters, Patricia Parsons and Kitty Miller.

He is survived by his son, Kwen Ferrel; daughter, Erin Luschar Ferretto; grandson, Cory Luschar; granddaughters, Lynsee Ferretto and Hunter Ferrel; brother, Roger Ferrel (Jean) of Lakeside, Oregon; sisters, Alta (Ackerman) Hagen,

Jeanine Byrd of Fernley, and many, many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held January 27th, 1:00 p.m., Fernley Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley. to be followed by a Celebration of his Life at the Fernley Fire Department. Please come and share your memories and stories.

Donations may be made to the Fernley Fire Department in Chet's memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928