Chris Pincoffs

Provided Photo

On Friday, July 10, 2020, Chris Pincoffs, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 61.

Chris was born on April 17, 1959 in Santa Monica, California to John and Jo Ann Davis (Pincoffs). He attended High School in Palmdale California and moved to Carson City Nevada in 1980 and has resided there since. With his longtime partner Stacey Hackle he raised two sons, Josh and Jake, and one daughter, Autumn.

Chris was a dedicated father and good friend to many in Carson City throughout his many years in the city. He was a dedicated and valued employee of the Carson City Nugget. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Chris loved football and was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, John and his sister, Patty. Chris is survived by his Mother Jo Ann, his three children, Josh, Jake, and Autumn, their mother Stacey, and his brothers, Steve and Mike.

His family has elected to have a memorial service for Chris at a future date when they can all be together to celebrate his life.

To share a memory of Chris, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net

May he rest in peace knowing he was loved by many, and those many knew his love as well.