Christine Cordova

Christine CordovaDecember 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 5, 2018Christine Cordova, 86, of Carson City Nevada passed away at her home December 4, 2018. Walton's Chapel of the Valley will be caring for her arrangements, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMelinda Dawn HiibelJacob Edward CartwrightJudy WalshTrending Sitewide3.18 earthquake hits southeast Carson CityTeri Vance: Celebration turns to despair for Carson City Uber driverCarson City’s Jack’s Bar to become Bank SaloonCarson City Sheriff’s Office investigating death of femaleOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly Geyser