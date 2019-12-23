Christine Hoff King May 17, 1922 – Dec 16, 2019

Christine King, long term Carson City resident passed away on December 16 at the age of 97. Born and raised in Neshanic Station, New Jersey, Christine was one of 12 children born to Fredrica and David Hoff. David was a successful innovator in the commercial poultry industry at the turn of the 20th century. Early adulthood saw her attend Pembroke College and eventually relocate to New York City to start a career in the modeling and fashion industries. In these years. on a Friday the 13th blind date, she met her future husband William Richard King, a promising pre-med student at Brown University. Thus began a lifetime of love and growth, adventure and family, faith and philanthropy.

They were married the day after Christmas 1945 in Dutch Reform Church at Boundbrook, N.J. Christine’s early married years found her starting a family and supporting Bill in his medical school and Naval endeavors in Sommerville, MA and in Norfolk, VA. They eventually journeyed West for a medical residency in Seattle, WA with daughter Fredrica Redding and son William Richard II. Here she was involved in the Presbyterian Church Choir. In Seattle the family grew to four with the birth of Douglas Hoff and Sarah Christine.

In 1957 Christine and Bill moved the family to Carson City, NV after completing his residency in public health. In Carson City they planted roots, building a home, establishing a practice and becoming revered members of the community. Christine was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church where she sang soprano in the Choir and was instrumental in bringing a world class organ to the sanctuary. As her children progressed through Carson City schools she served six years as the first female member of the school board. Christine was a lover and patron of the arts sponsoring the opera, symphony and the Art Museum of Northern Nevada in Reno. Seeing a need for art and art appreciation locally she and Bill rallied and were founding board members of the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. She was an avid gardner and was an active member of the Garden Club for decades.

Christine ventured beyond the home and home town she made in Carson City. Her curiosity and interests and passion for adventure led her across the country and round the globe. She toured the jungles of India on the back of an elephant and sailed fjords in Norway via mail boat, but her true passion was for the African Continent and it’s people and wildlife where she rode camels in Egypt among many other adventures. She and Bill safaried many times visiting Masai villages in Kenya, journeyed to Victoria Falls and floated over the Serengetti by hot air balloon.

Christine lived a full and fulfilling life with elegance and grace, curiosity and passion both at home with her family and around the globe with her devoted Dr. King.

Christine was preceded in death by her first son William Richard King II and her husband Dr. William Richard King.

Christine is survived by her younger brother Roger Hoff, children Fredrica King, Sarah King Scott and Douglas King, grandchildren Rich King, Brian King, Alison King and Melissa Ellena and her great grandchildren Milan Ellena and Charlotte King.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brewery Arts Center or Carson Tahoe Cancer Center.

Memorial arrangements are yet to be determined.