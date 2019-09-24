Christopher “Cody” Day

February 27, 2002 ~ September 15, 2019

Cody Day, age 17, was born on February 27, 2002 in Reno, NV. He passed away on September 15, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA. He lived in Gabbs, NV and was a recent graduate of Gabbs High School. He was currently attending UNR with hopes of becoming a social worker. He was a member of the Churchill County 4-H and a camp counselor for several years in the past.

He was a very special person who never had an enemy. He left his imprint on everyone he met throughout his short life. He was kind, thoughtful, and outgoing.

Cody is preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Day; great grandparents, Ed and Teena Alworth, Wayne and Fern Whitten; and uncle Mike Whitten.

He is currently survived by his parents, Christopher V. Day and Karen Whitten; sisters, Martina Day and Allena Weaver; and brother and sister-in-law, Derek and Emily Whitten; grandparents, Wayne and Pat Whitten; and uncles, Tony Whitten and Tim (Sara) Day; great aunts and uncles, Kelly and Frances Hanifen, Jim and Penny Alworth, Gail Carter, and Jerry and Kathy Llamas; and cousins, Kelli, James, Amy, Morgan, Madison, Leslie, Krista, Celeste, Garrett, and Kenna.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 am at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive, Fallon, NV with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 323 Maine St., Reno, NV 89502.