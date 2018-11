May 30th, 1959 – November 20, 2018

Cindi Cirone, 59, passed away on November 20, 2018, in Carson City, Nv.

She was the wife of Joe Cirone. They shared 38 years of a beautiful marriage together.

Cindi is survived by her husband Joe, daughter Lindsay and brother Steven.

She enjoyed helping others in the community for many years as a Real Estate Agent and volunteering at the Carson City senior center.

A memorial gathering will be held in the up coming months.