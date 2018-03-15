Clare Catherine Welch

August 25, 1924 ~ March 11, 2018

Clare was born on August 25,1924 in Yonkers, New York, passed peacefully on March 11, 2018 in Reno, NV at the age of 93.

Clare was a Nevada resident since 1964 and she loved Nevada skies. She was small in stature at 4' 10" but big in heart.

Clare worked for the State of Nevada starting out in the Motor Vehicle department in 1964, later transferring into the Attorney Generals office as the Extradition Coordinator, handling the funding, planning and monitoring of records of extradition, Nevada was still small at that time. Clare served as President of the National Association of Extradition officials from 1980 thru 1981. She was also a member of Soroptimist International of Carson City for many years.

Clare enjoyed oil painting and playing Fender bass professionally in her earlier years. Yes she was a very good bass player.

She was loved dearly and will be missed by all of her family.

She is survived by her three children, son Chris (Cathy) of Reno, son Dean (Kathy) of Washoe Valley and daughter Noreen Welch of Washoe Valley; her two grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Dianda and Brian (Courtney) Welch; her four great grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Mackenzie and Joey; and her great-great granddaughter Alex.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Summit Estates memory care.

Clare was a lifelong and devout Catholic. Funeral services will be held at St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Carson City, 10:00am Friday March 23rd. Followed by a celebration of her life at Plaza Conference Center, 211 East 9th St, Carson City.

In lieu of flowers the family is grateful for contributions made to the Nevada Humane Society, Clare loved her dogs.

You are invited to share a condolence message to Clare's Book of Memories at http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com