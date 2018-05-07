Clarisse (Chris) Austin

February 02, 1941 – May 03, 2018

Clarisse Austin passed away May 3, 2018 after a long battle with cancer and heart problems.

Clarisse was born February 2, 1941 in Ferdinand, Idaho to Al and Pauline Stolz.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years Darrel Austin of Carson City, Daughter Linda Hampton (Brian) of Roseville, California, Son Darren Austin (Diana) of San Jose, California, Granddaughters Stephanie and Stacie and Great Grandson Cole. Sister Cleone White of Milwaukee, Oregon and Brother Wayne of Tacoma, Washington.

A private family memorial will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center in her memory.

Clarisse H. Austin