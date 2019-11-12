Clay Howard Hill July 28, 1930 ~ November 7, 2019

Clay Howard Hill, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at his Gardnerville home on November 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born in Hollister, California, on July 28, 1930, Clay grew up “in the sticks” on the outskirts of Blythe, California. He learned hard work at an early age, helping tend his dad’s small cattle herd and picking up odd jobs to supplement the family. The son of a rodeo rider, Clay shared his father’s fondness for steer roping and served as a member of both the Blythe 4-H Club and the Future Farmers of America.

His work ethic on the football field and in the classroom earned him a college scholarship to UCLA, where he attended his freshman year before transferring to The New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts to pursue his bachelor’s degree in agri-business. Soon after graduation, Clay was deployed to Japan, serving his country as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1953 to 1957.

Upon military discharge, Clay returned to Blythe, working in the agri-business industry and diving into community service. He volunteered as a Little League manager and joined the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Elks. It was at the Blythe Elks Lodge New Year’s Eve Dance in 1958 that Clay met his future wife, Glennis. They married in LaVerne, California, on July 10, 1959.

Clay spent 30 years working for Germany-based Bayer’s Chemagro Corp., serving in a variety of agri-sales positions, eventually rising to regional sales manager before retiring in 1994 and relocating from Fresno to Gardnerville. For the next 25 years, Clay and Glennis enjoyed an active life filled with service to community and wonderful moments with family and friends. Clay worked as a marshall at Genoa Lakes Golf Club. He spent hours volunteering at the Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge, Footprinters and the Douglas County Republican Women organization. For years, Clay belonged to a monthly men’s poker group. He was always available to help friends, be it driving patients to chemotherapy, or sanding and varnishing the Elks dance floor.

Clay lived a full and rich 89 years. He was fiercely passionate about caring for his family, particularly Glennis, his wife of 60 years and the love of his life. He was a gentleman and a loyal friend, a gifted conversationalist and a generous giver of his time and talents. In both the way he lived and the way he died, Clay sacrificed for others, bearing the image of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in whose presence Clay now rests for eternity.

He was predeceased by his father, James Boyd Hill, and his mother, Mildred Millicent Hill. Clay leaves behind his beloved wife, Glennis Bigler Hill, and his three children and their spouses: Gloria (Barry) Hegarty of Raleigh, N.C., Shelley (Steve) Mabry of Red Bank, N.J., and Kevin (Kerie) Hill of Auburn, Calif. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Brittany (Duston) Spears, Tyler Mabry, Jonathan Hegarty, Ryan Hill, Kathleen Hill, Kolton Wolford, and Klaire Wolford.

A celebration of Clay’s life will be held at the Gardnerville Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to two local places key to Clay’s heart: High Sierra Fellowship Church, 1701 Lucerne Street, Minden, Nev. 89423, or Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge #2670, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville, Nev. 89460.