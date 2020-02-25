Clemens “Clem” P. Bethythan

Clem was born in Tittabawasee, Michigan, and was delivered by his father in a storm. Clem lived in Freeland, Michigan, Yerington, Nevada, Dayton, Nevada, Fallon, Nevada, and Carson City, Nevada.

He married Irene Scaramelli on July 30, 1955 in Fallon, Nevada. They were married 62 years until her passing on September 2, 2017. They built a home on Paul Way in Carson City in 1975.

Clem and Irene were in the contruction business until he retired in 1986. He was proud of remodeling the Governor’s Mansion for Gov. Paul Laxalt in 1967. He built prestigious homes and buildings in Carson City and Lake Tahoe. The Beythans sold Beythan Contruction to John Martin in 1986.

Clem served in the US Army from 1946 until 1951. He was in the horse cavalry in WWII and Korea. He was fortunate to take the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2018.

Clem is survived by his grandson Justin (Jenny) Sweetland of Minden, Nevada; his nephews Kenneth Marcy, St. Louis Park, Minnesotta and Michael (Linda) Thomson of Tacoma, Washington; and a step brother Bruce Ricker (Jeannet) of Carson City, Nevada.

A memorial service will be held at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop Street in Carson City on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am with a reception following at Walton’s.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the charity of your choice in Clem’s memory.