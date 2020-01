Clyde Edwin “Buzz” Mandeville

Clyde Edwin “Buzz” Mandeville,84, peacefully passed away at St. Luke’s in Boise on January 7, 2020. He passed from pneumonia and heart failure.

He was surrounded by his wife, Luanne Mandeville of 54 years and his two children, Todd Mandeville and Sonja Huntsman.

He is also survived by Ellen, Jessica and David Mandeville and Mike, Hank and Alyssa Huntsman.

Memorial services are being determined.

He will be so missed.