Clydene Michelson

Provided Photo

Clydene Mickelson left her earthly body behind to reside among her angelic tribe on May16, 2020.

She lived her precious life of 80 years Blessed by a calm, beautiful, grounded, compassionate and generous heart. For the last 22 years Carson City was her favorite home base. She also enjoyed living in Fallon and Reno the previous 20 years where she donated much of her time and energies volunteering at the Navel base’s second hand store and the Fallon museum.

Clydene grew up, married and raised her daughter and son in Sacramento, CA until the late 70’s. For new adventures she relocated to Reno to work as an office manager for an insurance company, then on to Sierra Power Co. After Clydene retired she moved to Fallon. Then in her late 50’s she went back to school to become one of Carson City’s Premier Massage and Healing Arts Therapist under the mentor-ship of Phil Dubois. The health, well-being and happiness of her Carson community and neighborhood was paramount in her life.

She reached out to new neighbors and Senior Center exercise classmates to welcome them so they knew they had an ally to turn to if need be. Daily walks with her sweet dog and her beloved neighbors was one of the great joys of Clydene’s life.