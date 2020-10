Colleen Ann Nelson

Colleen Nelson passed away on October 20 in La Pine, Oregon.

Connie grew up in Beaverton, Oregon and relocated to Carson City, Nevada in a long career with State of Nevada Personnel. She returned to Portland in 2010 and moved to La Pine in 2018 with family.

Connie is survived by sisters Sheryl Wahle, Susan Parsons and Kathy Parsons.

Connie was greatly loved and will be missed