Conni Valley

Provided Photo

Conni Valley, 70, of Carson City, Nevada lost her battle with cancer on August 27, 2020

Conni grew up in Battle Mountain, Nevada, but has made Carson City her home for the past 40 years. She worked for the State of Nevada for 33 years and loved her work in Personnel and Human resources. After retirement she continued to work as a consultant at several agencies.

Conni is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah; her grandson, Tyler; her sisters, Judy and Nancy, and her brother, Robert. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions in place, Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the Nevada Humane Society.