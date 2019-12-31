Constance Marie Hayden “The Realtor with a Heart” June 9, 1953 ~ December 18, 2019

Constance “Connie” Marie Hayden was born in Anacostia, Washington DC to Helen and Charles Hayden.

She has one daughter, Kristina Marie Davis and two grandsons, Mason and Malone, three granddaughters, Miranda, Moriah, Nichole and Phoenix.

Connie graduated Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, MD in 1971 and then attended Charles County Community College later that year. She has six surviving siblings, Majorie, Mitchell, Christopher, Sarah, Michael, Kathleen and her Loving Aunt ZoeAnne. Connie had previously been the Financial Manager of a Multi-Million Dollar Cycle Dealership.

Connie came to Carson City in September of 2018 to visit Brian Alexander, and worked as an assistant for Brian in his Real Estate business, they became a happy couple.

Connie obtained her Real Estate license in March of 2019. She was a bright, loving and generous person who always had a positive attitude and smile to share with whomever she met.

She suffered a prolonged illness with numerous surgeries. Connie had a bright career in front of her, she was just too ill to really get a good start. Connie held private events for Veteran’s and always poured her heart into whatever she did. Connie’s love was her Labrador Rottweiler named “Christmas Holly” who has been adopted by a loving family with 3 children.

Connie will be missed by Brian Alexander, Suzanne Sessions, the Nolan Family Fred and Melene Web, Jeri Vine, Barry Foreman, Taunya Milligan, Tracy McCould, Greta O’Kelly and her many friends and associates with Realty Executives and fellow Realtors.

In lieu of services Contributions should be sent to The Gary Sinise Foundation for wounded and disabled Veterans