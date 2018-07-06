May 13, 1990 ~ June 29, 2018

Curtis Ryan Kiernan, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2018, at the age of 28 in Sparks, Nevada.

Curtis was born in Portsmouth, Naval Hospital Virginia on May 13, 1990, to Sean and Natasha Kiernan. He joined the U.S. Army in 2014 and was discharged with full honors 2017. He served as an Infantryman with the 1st Infantry Division in Ft. Riley, Kansas. While serving he deployed to the middle east for one tour.

Curtis is survived by his parents Sean and Natasha Kiernan; his brother James Kiernan; his grandmothers, Catherine Smith and Danyelle Kiernan; his grandparents Jim and Sue Kiernan; his uncle Shaun Smith; uncle and aunt Thomas and Rhonda Kiernan; cousin Stephanie Kiernan; and is predeceased by his grandfather, Harry Smith.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on July 14, 2018 at Walton's Chapel of the Valley located on 1281 N Roop Street in Carson City, Nevada at 1:30 p.m., with the burial immediately following. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered.