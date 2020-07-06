Cynthia Diane Burchard, age 63, passed away on July 2, 2020 at her home in Fallon, NV. She was born May 23, 1957 in Dinuba, CA to Chalmus and Georgia Yarbro Tuey.

Cynthia was an entrepreneur who loved creating things with gems and minerals. She had also been a dental assistant.

She is survived by her husband, Ed and son, Larry both of Fallon; daughter, Jennifer Ladovceur of Austin, TX, grandchildren, Jacklyn Orr, Mackenzie Lawrence, Mathieu Ladovceur and Ashley Ladovceur; sisters, Deborah Fay and Kelly Dimartile and brother, Christopher Tuey and her loving pet companion Kucoo.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. (775) 423-2255.