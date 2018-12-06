Cynthia (Jilly) King-Capps

September 13, 1958 ~ December 1, 2018

On December 1st, after a lengthy illness, Jilly passed away and has gone home to be with her Dad in heaven

The fourth child of Carl and Jean King, she was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, raised in Orange County until graduating from El Modena High School, after which she went to stay with her Aunt

Robyn in Tahoe, Nevada. She then moved down to Carson City, Nevada, only returning to Orange County for Christmas with her family.

Jilly was a people person, she worked in the service industry all her life. She was a well known bartender in the Carson area, there wasn't a drink she could not make, or a frown she could not turn into a smile. If you were not a friend going in, you were a friend leaving.

Jilly married Robert Capps in 2001, who preceded her in death March 2017. She leaves her mother and brother Ed King, sisters Claudia Soman and Robba'Lee King who loved her very much, as well as many relatives.

Per her wishes no services are planned, so please say a prayer and remember her zest for life.