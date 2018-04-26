June 8, 1973 ~ April 20, 2018

Cynthia Rae Roberts, known as "Cindy" or "Thia", age 44 of Fallon, Nevada, passed away after a long battle with cancer, Friday April 20, 2018. Her family and a close friend were by her side.

Cindy was born to William and Maxine (Montoya) Roberts on June 8, 1973 in Trinidad, Colorado. She received her Associates of Arts at Western Nevada Community College (Phi Theta Kappa) in Fallon and attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

Cynthia, attended Unexploded Ordnance School in Loveland, Colorado and started working as an Unexploded Ordnance Technician on the Fallon Tactical Training Range (Electronic Warfare Range, Dixie Valley) contract with Northrop Grumman in October 2009. Working for various subcontractors, her last position was as a Supply Technician.

Cynthia Rae is survived by her son Michael Dakota Roberts; her parents William (Jr.) and Maxine Roberts; her brother William (III) and sister-in-law Traci Roberts and Niece Paige Roberts of Fallon. Additionally, she is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins from Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, and uncles Michael, John Anthony, and Lawrence Montoya.

A Celebration of Cynthia's Life will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, Nevada, on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 1:00 pm.

A private scattering of ashes, in accordance with her wishes, will be conducted at later date.