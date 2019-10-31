Daisy Mae Moyle May 22, 1919 ~ October 26, 2019

Daisy Mae Moyle passed away on October 26th 2019 in Fallon, NV with family at her side. Daisy said she only wanted to live to be 100 years old and like everything she set her mind to she reached this milestone.

Daisy was born May 22, 1919 in International Falls, Minnesota to Joseph and Edith Millar. She is preceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert James Moyle, her daughter in law Mona Virginia Moyle, granddaughter Kristina Kogel and seven brothers and sisters. Daisy is survived by her brother Richard Miller of Westville, IL. Her son Ira Robert Moyle, grandchildren Robert White (Karen), Troy Moyle (Donna) and Traci Ricks (Buddy). Daisy had eight great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Daisy was a devout member of the LDS church and a homemaker. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and travel but more than anything she loved being with her family. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She will be missed every day. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nursing staff and everyone involved with her care at Banner Churchill Community Hospital. Their support and comfort in this time of sorrow will not be forgotten.

Her life will be celebrated November 8th at 2 pm at Smith Family Funeral home, 505 Rio Vista Drive with a reception immediately following at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints, 450 N. Taylor Street in Fallon, Nevada.

