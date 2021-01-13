September 8, 1940 – December 21, 2020

Dale “Bones” Draney passed away on December 21, 2020, at the age of 80.

Dale was born to Ivan and Mabel Draney in Afton, WY, on September 8, 1940. He grew up in Freedom, ID, with six siblings where he graduated from Star Valley High School.

Dale was preceded in death by both parents, his brother Jerry (Georgia), and sister Carole.

He is survived by his wife Lori and four daughters: Michelle Becker, Tina Logan, Theresa Benney, and Jennifer (Andrew) Sanchez, as well as two grandsons Everett and Ethan Benney; along with his brother Elwyn (Carolyn) and three sisters: Diane (David) Lemmon, Donna (Kirk) Rodgers, and Lorie Muir.

He served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in San Antonio,TX, and Karamusel, Turkey. Dale worked for 25 years in the Nevada gaming industry in Jackpot, Reno, Las Vegas, and Carson City. He went on to establish Eagle Valley Woodwork and finished his career at the Eagle Valley Golf Course as bookkeeper until retiring in 2006.

Dale loved golfing, which he pursued actively until Frontal Temporal Alzheimer disease no longer allowed him to participate in his beloved sport.

A sincere thank you to all who have sent condolences, and to his golfing buddies who made it possible for him to continue playing until 2018.

No memorial is planned at this time. The Autumn Funeral Home has taken care of the arrangements per his final wishes. If anyone would like to donate in Dale’s name, please do so at the Alzheimer Research of Northern NV Chapter, Reno, NV.