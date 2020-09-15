Dale Ecklund

Dale passed away peacefully at Carson Tahoe hospital on September 3, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1961 in Baker MT to Joelle Hall Ecklund and Marvin Ecklund. The family moved to Carson City in 1969, where he graduated from Carson High School in 1979.

After graduation he went to work with his dad in the exploration drilling field. He later became a driller with the family drilling business based in Elko NV. After many years in the drilling business, he decided to move back to Carson. He then chose a career in the auto parts field and worked for many years in various positions in Carson City businesses. He retired in 2018.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion Lori Brownell of Dayton NV., daughter Jolene Ecklund (Ryan Ensign) of Grants Pass, OR, sister Marva Ecklund Gordon (Bob) of Carson City, 4 grandchildren, 2 nephews, 1 niece and 3 great nieces and 1 great nephew. Dale has several relatives scattered throughout Elko, NV, ND, WY and MN.

Graveside services will be held at Walton’s Funeral Home in Carson City on September 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.