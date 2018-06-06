Dale James Ryan

May 8th, 1938 – May 20th, 2018

Dale is safely in the arms of Jesus after suffering a massive heart attack while visiting Spokane, Washington. He was born on May 8th, 1938, to Lee and Irene Ryan, in Reardan, Washington. In January 1960 Dale married

his wife Bonnie a marriage that lasted 58 years.

He attended a one-room school on Four Mound Prairie till eighth grade and graduated from North Central High School in Spokane Washington.

Dale joined the Marine Corps when he was 17, and served three years, stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. After his discharge he attended Eastern Washington College of Education for one term. Later in life Dale

became an active member of the Marine Corps League, Silver State Detachment 630 in Carson City, Nevada.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, in Oregon, employed him after two years with the Army Corps he worked for the City of Lake Oswego, Oregon, City Engineer for Red bluff, California, Spokane County, Washington. In 1970

the family moved to Carson City where he served 16 years as Deputy Director of Pubic Works. In 1998 he retired from the State of Nevada Health Division.

Dale was an original member of the Sheriff Search and Rescue horse mounted posse. He joined the Nevada Division of National Pony Express Association, and served as National President from 1999 to 2001. He was a member

of the Nevada Division of the American Public Works Association.

Hunting was the most important activity in his life after his retirement, he usually filled his tags, and the latest was the Bighorn Sheep.

Dale was preceded in death by both parents. His wife Bonnie survives him, sons Mikel (Pam), Scot (Alberta), daughter Debra (Lynn), grandsons Nicholas (Emily), Justin (Amanda), granddaughter Kayla, great-grandson Jaxon,

and brother Jim.

A memorial Service will be held June 9th, 2pm at First Baptist Church 1750 Mountain St. Carson City.

Instead of flowers please send your contributions to the Marine Corps League Silver State Detachment 630, Carson City, Nevada Division, Pony Express Scholarship Fund or the Nevada Bighorns Unlimited.