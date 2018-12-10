Mar 03, 1953 – Dec 06, 2018

Dan S Leatham, a resident of Carson City for 33 years, returned to his Heavenly home on Dec. 6, 2018.

Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on March 3, 1953, he was the third of four children born to Della Marie Sharp and Lennis Leatham. When he was 7, his family relocated to Sparks, NV. Dan graduated from Sparks High School in 1971, where he was involved in wrestling, football, and drama.

Dan graduated in theater arts from Brigham Young University in 1978, but spent most of his professional career as a GIS analyst for the City of Reno.

Dan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a full-time missionary in Alabama and Florida. He also served as an Elders Quorum president, High Priest Quorum leader, a priesthood instructor, a counselor in two bishoprics, and most recently as the Northern Nevada regional coordinator for the LDS Addiction Recovery program.

He enjoyed woodworking and working with computers, and was an accomplished public speaker and actor. However, his greatest love was his family.

Dan was pre deceased by his parents. He was sealed for time and eternity to his wife of 41 years, Margo Leatham of Carson city. Together they have six children–David (Katie)

of Carson City, Laura (Todd) Myler of Carson City, Jeremy (April) of Waco, TX, Jessica (Chris) Nielson of Manila, UT, Benjamin (Camille) of Spring, TX, and Joseph (Emma) of Brockport, NY. Dan dearly loved every one of his 22 grandchildren. Also surviving him are his brothers Brad (Carol) of Provo, UT, Bruce (Karen) of Mesa, AZ, and a sister Carol (Tracy) Abildskov of Orem, UT.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 15th, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints C-Hill building on McKay Dr. in Carson City. The viewing begins at 9am in the Relief Society Room, with the funeral following at 10am.

Interment will be at the Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Walton’s Chapel of the Valley is in charge of the arrangements.