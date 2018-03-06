Dana Elaine Smart

November 30, 1959 – January 24, 2018

Dana was born the oldest daughter of Clyde and Eva Smart. In spite of being born without the use of her legs she never failed to lead a full and independent life. She attended college in Elko winning class president her Senior year, lived in Europe, and enjoyed a long marriage to Mike O'Flaherty.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Darrel. She will be missed by her husband Mike, brother Dean Smart, sister Connie Smart, sister Shawna Hanson and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family is having a private ceremony in Elko according to her wishes.

A Fund is set up under; Dana Elaine SmartShriners Hospitals for Children, 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103801-5363500