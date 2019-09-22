Danica Christine Grace Palmer Jan 24, 1979 – Aug 28, 2019

Danica Christine Grace Palmer, 40, peacefully passed away on August 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Danica was born on January 24, 1979 in Hermiston, Oregon. She moved with her family to Nevada in 1981, where she attended school and graduated from Churchill County High School in 1997. During high school Danica played on the CCHS soccer team. In the years after high school, she worked for Raley’s (15 years), and for the Nevada State Welfare Office (9 years).

Danica was a dedicated single mother and devoted her time to raising her two daughters, Brynlee and Ashlynn. Her sassy attitude always made you laugh, smile and underneath her sarcasm was a person who comforted others before herself.

Danica is survived by her daughters, Brynlee and Ashlynn Shults, mother Trina Dorcheus, brothers Mike (Natalie) Palmer, Joshua (Eniko) Dorcheus, sisters Lourie Palmer, Johnene (David) Bender, Gina Bera, grandparents James and Letha Tucker. Her nieces and nephews Brielle, Brooklyn, Blaire, Braden, Owen, Liam, Cody, Kason, Junior and Audrey. Danica is preceded in death by her Grandparents Allen (June) Dorcheus, Gloria Hayden, Eldon and Helen Palmer, and a cousin Elke Steeves.

A memorial service is planned for October 5, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 125 West Tolas Place, Fallon. Graveside service will follow.

The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to be sent in her name to Moms on the Run, 5995 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada 89502. A nonprofit organization that provides services to moms diagnosed with breast or gynecological cancer.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 423-2255